Snapchat introduces first parental controls

Snapchat has bought in a new in-app tool so parents can see who their teenagers are talking to without seeing the actual conversations.

The tool called Family Centre will show the parent their child's friend list and when they last spoke to a friend in the last week.

In order for it to work, the child's account needs to be linked up to the parent or guardian - but to protect privacy, Snapchat says the actual conversations will not be shown.

Like many other social media platforms, the photo and video messaging app requires its users to be a minimum of 13 years old to use it.

Snapchat said they worked with families to understand the needs of parents and teenagers. It also consulted with experts in online safety.

Announcing the tool in a blogpost it said: "Family Centre is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out - but don't eavesdrop on their private conversations."

It added: "Our goal is to help empower parents and teens in a way that still protects a teenager's autonomy and privacy."

What else is being done to protect children on social media?

The government has been calling on tech firms to do more to protect children online.

The Online Safety Bill, which was first introduced back in 2019, would mean huge fines for social media companies that fail to remove harmful or upsetting material.

A new set of internet safety laws is on hold until the government returns from its summer break and could face a lot of changes before it is passed.

In September 2021 a new set of rules called the Children's Code was published for big tech companies and social media sites to protect children.

It included checking a child's age and removing location services.

Social media companies have also bought in stricter policies themselves. For example, earky last year TikTok changed the default privacy settings for those aged 13-15, making their accounts automatically private.

This means children have to approve a follower before they're able to view the videos they post - and will only allow friends to post comments.