How has the hosepipe ban affected YOUR area?

Getty Images Have you been affected by the hosepipe ban?

More than 15 million people across southern England, including London will be affected by a temporary hosepipe ban in the coming weeks.

Thames Water made the announcement on Tuesday, and said it was due to "the long term forecast of dry weather and another forecast of very hot temperatures".

The news follows the announcement of other hosepipe bans which are being introduced due to unusually dry weather, extreme temperatures and lack of rainfall in the UK this Summer.

This has affected the levels of water in rivers and reservoirs in some areas which could affect people's water supply.

Southern Water customers in the Isle of Wight and Hampshire have already been impacted by a hosepipe ban, while the Isle of Man has had a ban in place since July.

Restrictions on the use of hosepipes set by South East Water for Sussex and Kent is due to come into force on the 12 August.

Parts of Wales will also see the use of hosepipes banned later this month. The company Welsh Water announced a hosepipe ban which will come into effect on 19 August and cover Pembrokeshire and a small part of Carmarthenshire.

Other water companies including South West Water, Yorkshire Water and SES Water have said they may introduce restrictions such as hosepipe bans if the weather stays dry.

None of the UK's other water companies have indicated they'll need to restrict water use, although many say they are monitoring water levels closely.

Getty Images Hosepipes can be used for lots of different reasons

We want to know what's currently going on in YOUR area. Have you been affected by the hosepipe ban? If so, why not leave us a comment below telling us how you've been impacted.

What is a hosepipe ban?

This type of ban is when restrictions are placed on the used of hosepipes. Hosepipes are typically used for a number of reasons including:

Cleaning cars or bikes

Watering plants

Filling up a pond which doesn't have fish

Filling a paddling or swimming pool

Cleaning walls or windows

During a ban, people aren't allowed to use hosepipes for these purposes, although they can still use a watering can to water plants and a bucket with water to wash the car. Some people are also allowed to use one if it is for exceptional circumstances.

People can be fined depending on where they live if they break the rules.