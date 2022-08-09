UK heatwave: Four-day heat warning issued for parts of England and Wales

Getty Images

The Met Office - the UK's national weather service - has issued a four-day amber weather warning for parts of England and Wales.

The warning, which is due to begin on Thursday, comes as temperatures could reach 35C in some places over the coming days.

It follows the first ever red warning issued last month, when the UK recorded its hottest ever temperature - 40.3C.

Experts say temperatures this week won't be as high, however this heatwave could last longer.

What's happening?

Make sure you drink enough water in order to keep hydrated in the hot weather

The amber warning applies to southern and central England and parts of Wales from midnight on Thursday until Sunday this week.

Some parts of the UK are experiencing very warm weather with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing a heat-health alert for all regions in England from today until Saturday.

A heat-health alert is issued ahead of periods of high temperatures that could affect people's health.

It helps the NHS and other organisations keep people safe and look after those most at risk in the heat - such as the elderly.

What is a weather warning?

Climate scientists say extreme heat will become more common around the world

The Met Office has different types of weather warnings to make sure that people stay safe when severe weather hits the UK.

This can include hot weather, heavy rain, snow, wind, fog and ice.

The warnings have different colours depending on how severe - and potentially dangerous - the weather is. These are yellow, amber and red.

An amber warning means it is quite likely that the heat could affect people's health especially those most at risk such as the elderly.

It also means that it's important to stay safe in the sun as there is a risk of sunburn or other heat-related illnesses.

The hot weather could also cause issues such as travel delays, road and rail closures and power cuts as equipment could be affected by the heat.

How can I stay safe?

Close blinds and curtains in rooms where the sun is shining in brightest

The UK's Health Security Agency have lots of advice on how to stay safe in the hot weather:

Keep curtains and blinds closed in rooms where the sun is shining strongest inside

Drink lots of fluids like water

Stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, when the weather is at its hottest

If you do have to go outside, wear a sunhat and sunscreen and try and stay in the shade where possible

And they have encouraged us to look out for vulnerable people and animals who might not be as able to protect themselves, like very young children, the elderly and pets.

Newsround have lots of guides on what you can do to stay safe - you can read more here.

If you're worried about the heat, make sure you speak to an adult you trust on what you can do.