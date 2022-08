Molly Rainford is the latest celeb to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Newsround exclusively revealed Molly to be the tenth celebrity contestant to be picking up their dancing shoes.

Molly is known for her role as an intergalactic pop superstar in CBBC show Nova Jones.

She might not be a stranger to performing and wearing fabulous outfits, but what are her dance moves like?

Shanequa had a chat with Molly, take a look.