Highlights from the Commonwealth Games!

After an 11 incredible days, the Commonwealth Games have come to a end, with a spectacular closing ceremony in Birmingham.

In front of the crowd at Alexander Stadium, the ceremony included actors, athletes from commonwealth countries and plenty of Birmingham based music stars!

Over 1.3 million people attended the games and were treated to incredible sporting achievements, and plenty of medals from all the home nations.

We take a look at back some of the highlights.

Pictures from BBC Sport.

