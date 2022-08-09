Commonwealth Games: Closing ceremony concert and medals galore

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Commonwealth games comes to a close

After 11 days of incredible sporting action the Commonwealth Games have come to a close with a big concert to celebrate.

In total, more than 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories competed in 280 medal events across the Games.

It was a huge Games for the home nations this year with England and Northern Ireland both earning a record amount of medals.

The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, officially declared the Games closed after handing the flag over to Victoria, the Australian state that will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"You have inspired us and hopefully future generations - you have also demonstrated what unites us. Thank you Birmingham and the West Midlands." Prince Edward sais.

"I think Birmingham should be so, so proud, they have put on an incredible Games," said five-time Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds.

"Sport has the power to change the world and you can see it in Birmingham" she added.

Let's take a look at some of the highlights from this year's games.

The opening and closing ceremonies

Getty Images The huge bull celebrates the multiculturalism of both Birmingham and the Commonwealth, and represents the industrial ages.

The ceremonies featured thousands of volunteers, singers and dancers who took part in huge performances.

The opening ceremony included a giant lemon hot air balloon, a surprise speech from activist Malala Yousafzai, as well as a huge 10 metre tall mechanical bull - which will stay on display in the city centre until September.

The closing ceremony celebrated the city of Birmingham's history and multiculturalism, with dances and performances from local artists.

The ceremony ended with the handover to Australia - the official hosts of the next Games - before Birmingham-born 73-year-old rock star Ozzy Osbourne gave a surprise performance with his band Black Sabbath, to bring the Games to a close.

England win record number of medals

Getty Images

It was a huge tournament for host nation England who smashed previous records, earning their highest number of medals at the Games.

England won 176 medals - 57 gold, 66 silver, and 53 bronze - to put them in second position overall at the Games, behind Australia.

It was in gymnastics that England really shone, winning 11 gold medals - with four of them from superstar gymnast Jake Jarman.

The Games were also a time for firsts for England, with the women's hockey team winning a gold medal for the first time, and twins Javier and Joaquin Bello earning England their first ever Beach Volleyball medal.

Eilish McColgan follows mum's footsteps for Scotland

Getty Images Like mother, like daughter, Eilish's Mum celebrates her daughter's win

Scotland also had a phenomenal Games, earning their second-highest ever medal haul, with 51 medals overall, 13 of which were golds!

Superstar runner Eilish McColgan was nominated to be Scotland's flagbearer in the closing ceremony - an honour that goes to athletes who have achieved amazing feats during the competition.

She won gold in the 10,000m race, but not only that, she also set a new Commonwealth Games record, and followed in her mother's footsteps! Eilish's Mum Liz won the same title in 1986 and 1990.

Her Mum said it was "100 times better" watching Eilish win the race, than winning the event herself.

The marathon runner who got lost, and still won!

Getty Images Wrong turn! Victor Kiplangat took gold, despite getting a bit lost!

Another highlight from the games was Uganda's Victor Kiplangat win in the men's marathon on day two of the Commonwealth Games.

He had a great run, despite taking a wrong turn about a mile from the finish line!

During the marathon a blue line is painted on the floor to help guide the athletes around the course. At one point the line broke up, and Victor started following a bike instead thinking it was guiding him, before organisers rushed in to help steer him back on course!

Thankfully he had a good lead in front of the other athletes so he didn't lose too much time.

"I feel so happy to have won. Thanks to all the fans for cheering me on." he said.

Gold rush for Northern Ireland's boxers

Getty Images Dylan celebrated his boxing win

Northern Ireland also broke records at this year's Games, winning 18 medals, seven of which were golds.

Boxer Dylan Eagleson carried the flag in the closing ceremony, to represent the incredible wins that Northern Ireland achieved during their boxing tournaments.

Northern Ireland's boxing team won five gold medals; boxing is the country's most successful sport.

Aidan Walsh, Dylan Eagleson, Amy Broadhurst and Michaela Walsh won their matches unanimously, with Jude Gallagher winning gold by walkover, and Carly McNaul earned a silver medal.

Para-success for Wales!

Getty Images Olivia had a huge grin on her face after winning the 100m race

Wales also enjoyed a great Games earning 28 medals in total with eight golds.

Much of Wales' big successes were down to their Para-athletes, such as Olivia Breen's incredible 100m T37/38 sprint win, beating her personal best time to take gold.

Joshua Stacey earned Wales their sixth gold of the Games in the men's Para-table tennis singles classes 8-10.

Swimmer Lily Rice picked up Wales' first swimming medal as she finished third in the S8 100m backstroke.