Eurovision: What UK city will host the next song contest?

EPA The UK's Sam Ryder was a runner up in the 2022 Eurovision song contest

A shortlist of the cities in the running to host the Eurovision Song contest will be announced on Friday.

The cities hoping to host the competition include Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Brighton, Bristol, Belfast and Newcastle.

Normally, the country that the winning act is from gets to host the next competition, but this year the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won.

Following Russia's invasion and the ongoing war in the country, Ukraine is not able to host, so as UK entry Sam Ryder was runner-up, the UK has stepped in to host.

Newcastle Council A choir of Ukrainians performers on Newcastle quayside in support of the city's bid to host Eurovision 2023

Cities that apply to host the event have to meet certain criteria.

They have to be within easy reach of an international airport and have enough hotel accommodation for the people taking part, journalists and people attending.

There also has to be a venue which can accommodate at least 10,000 spectators.

Newcastle is the latest city to announce a bid.

A spokesman for Newcastle Council said: "We are famous for our Geordie welcome... We stand united with Ukraine and would be the perfect host for Eurovision 2023."

PA Media The UK's Sam Ryder pictured in a pink Kalush Orchestra hat, in a nod to this year's Ukrainian winners

Leeds, like a number of other cities, mentioned their Ukrainian community.

Leeds city council said in a statement: "It would be an honour to host on behalf of [Ukraine], especially given that West Yorkshire is home to a large number of Ukrainians."

London mayor Sadiq Khan also put the capital city forward. He wrote on social media: "London is ready and willing to step in. We would be honoured to put on a contest that celebrates the people of Ukraine and shows off the very best of Britain."

The winning city will be chosen in a two-stage process that looks at each cities' capacities and capabilities.

Once all the applications have been received, a shortlist will be announced on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday.