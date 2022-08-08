55-million-year-old bird fossil collection gifted to National Museums Scotland

Stewart Attwood A large collection of fossils has been donated to National Museums Scotland.

More than 700 fossils, dating back from around 55-million-years-ago, have been gifted.

Experts have called it one of the most important collections in the world, and that there is no other like it in the UK.

It is believed there could be at least 50 new species hidden amongst the items!

Scientists say that the fossils come from the beginning of the Eocene period, which is when modern birds first started evolving.

The global climate during this period was several degrees warmer than it is today, meaning the fossils may also give scientists useful information about climate changes.

Experts have said the bird fossils are unusual as they are preserved in 3D.

Dr Andrew Kitchener from National Museums Scotland said: "I was astonished at the amazing variety of specimens of all shapes and sizes.

"Many of the bones were minuscule, requiring great patience and skill to extract."

He added: "The fact that the collection is now with us here at National Museums Scotland will be of interest to palaeontologists across the world."

It is thought that the items include many species that haven't been seem before, including a falcon-like bird and a new aquatic bird.

The collection is now undergoing conservation and preservation work at the museum, where it will be kept and studied by researchers.