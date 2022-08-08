Beach toys: Would you borrow a bucket and spade?

Getty Images

Would you borrow a bucket and spade at the beach?

An environmental campaigner has started a project that allows anyone to borrow beach toys for free at 12 beaches on the island of Jersey.

Louise Carson hopes the scheme will help to reduce plastic waste, as people won't need to buy new toys, or dispose of toys in landfills - as they will be reused again by others.

Louise said the scheme would also help out families struggling to buy toys - making a trip to the beach "affordable for everyone".

Borrow a Bucket The Borrow a Bucket scheme has toys like buckets, spades, bats and balls and rockpool nets.

Ms Carson said she got the idea from social media after seeing similar schemes run by people around the world saying, she "thought it would be a fantastic idea for our beaches too".

Some of the toys have been donated by a local recycling centre, as well as volunteers who collected abandoned toys on the beaches.

The toy boxes will be appearing on beaches on Jersey over the next few weeks.

What do you think?

Do you think it is a good idea? What else could we reuse and share?

Let us know in the comments below?