Commonwealth Games: Who won what on day 10?

Getty Images Day 10 was full of drama! England gold but then... were disqualified!

There were medals galore for the home nations on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games!

From a historic hockey gold, to a crushing disqualification it was an eventful day in Birmingham.

So far a total of 268 gold medals have already been decided at the Games, with just 12 more up for grabs on the final day in Birmingham.

Let's take a look at some of the home nations news from day 10...

Historic hockey win

Getty Images

England's women's hockey team beat Australia 2 -1 to win a gold medal for the first time.

"I'm a bit lost for words - it's the first time in history we've ever done this," England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb told BBC Sport.

"The crowd's support has been absolutely phenomenal. I just feel so lucky that's it's in my career that we get a home Commonwealth Games."

England have won a medal at every Commonwealth Games since hockey was added to the programme in 1998 - but never a gold - until now!

Scotland claim 1500m gold

Getty Images

Scotland's Laura Muir has won gold in the Commonwealth 1500m race.

Muir finished the race in four minutes 2.76 seconds, despite the best efforts of Northern Ireland's Ciara Mageean, no-one could catch her.

Laura can add this gold to her 800m bronze and win Scotland's 12th title of the Games.

Record medals for Northern Ireland

Getty Images

Northern Ireland's boxing team have won five gold medals, helping them to set a new record at the Commonwealth Games.

Aidan Walsh, Dylan Eagleson, Amy Broadhurst and Michaela Walsh won their matches unanimously, with Jude Gallagher winning gold by walkover, and Carly McNaul bagging a silver medal.

Their success means that Northern Ireland now have seven gold medals, beating the previous record of five golds in 1994.

Boxing is Team NI's most successful Commonwealth sport, earning them seven of their total 18 medals.

Wales win Para-table tennis gold

Getty Images

Joshua Stacey has won Wales' sixth gold of the Games in the men's Para-table tennis singles classes 8-10.

Stacey won 25-23, 5-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5 to claim an overall 3-2 victory against his Australian opponent Lin Ma.

"It's something I have worked for for the last four years," said Stacey.

"To have finally done it, it's an unreal feeling. It's been my goal for the last four years after getting bronze on the Gold Coast."

Joshua said the first thing he will be doing to celebrate his victory is call his Nan!

Disqualification for England's women's relay team

Getty Images

England's women's relay team won a dramatic gold medal in the 4x400m race - but were later disqualified due to a lane infringement.

After a close finish, judges were looking over the video footage of the race when they discovered that England's Jodie Williams' foot went over the line into the lane next to her on the first changeover.

This disqualification meant that Canada took gold, and Scotland were promoted to bronze.

Gold for England's men in 4x100m

Getty Images

England's men won gold in the 4x100m relay race, to successfully defend their title.

Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun stormed across the finish line in a time of 38.85 seconds.

Edoburun helped to seal their victory on his leg of the race, holding off Trinidad and Tobago who took silver, with bronze going to Nigeria.

England win their first beach volleyball medal

Getty Images

Twins Javier and Joaquin Bello earned England their first ever beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The Bellos won their match 21-11 21-12 against Rwanda's Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinzi.

"It would've been amazing for us to win the first medal anywhere but to do it here, at home, it felt like the whole country was behind us," said Javier.

"Having all those people supporting us and enjoying beach volleyball, having our family there and being able to enjoy this moment with them is indescribable really." he said.