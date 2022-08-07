France having worst drought ever, says Prime Minister

Getty Images

France's Prime Minister, Elizabeth Borne, is asking the public to save as much water as they can, saying that France is experiencing its worth drought ever.

Temperatures in France have been very high this summer, with the country experiencing wildfires throughout July.

July was also France's driest month in more than 60 years, according to the national weather service Meteo-France.

It's thought that the dry weather will continue for a few more weeks.

This sign is warning people of the risks of fire

The small amount of rain has badly impacted food crops, with farmers warning that there might be less food available.

According to France's Agriculture Ministry, it's thought that the corn crop might drop by 19%.

This is a big concern for the French government, as if there is less food for people to eat, the price of food might go up as a result.

This river is very low because of a lack of rainfall

The French government has now set up a team to manage the water shortage.

Trucks are now transporting water to the towns that are most in need and 93 regions in France have been asked to use less water to help the situation.