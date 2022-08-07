Commonwealth Games: Day nine highlights

Getty Images

Saturday was a bumper day for the home nations at the Commonwealth Games, with medals awarded to Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England.

And Sunday promises to have even more in store with 45 medals up for grabs, making it the busiest day of the Games so far!

Find out the top stories from Saturday's events in rhythmic gymnastics, diving, boxing and athletics.

Gemma Frizelle hoops a gold for Wales

24-year-old Gemma Frizelle stunned crowds on Saturday with her impressive hoop display in the rhythmic gymnastics final.

Her routine earned Wales' first ever gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop discipline!

She received a score of 28.700 for her emotional performance to famous opera song Nessun Dorma.

"I knew I was capable of it, mainly because the coaches were telling me that. I was just hoping to scrape a medal but to come out with gold was amazing," she said.

"My whole club from Llanelli were here and I am so grateful for the support."

Scotland set for most successful Commonwealth Games ever

Saturday brought major successes for Scotland, who look to be having their most successful Commonwealth Games ever!

Team Scotland bagged 6 medals in total on Saturday, bringing their tally to 41, with 3 more medals in boxing guaranteed to come their way.

They're now closing in on their record of 53 from the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, and there's still loads of events to go!

Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie secured a silver medal in the women's ribbon final, a first for Scotland.

And bronzes were awarded to Jake Wightman for the 1500m sprint and Laura Muir for the 800m sprint.

Dan Goodfellow continues England's diving gold rush

Back to diving and Dan Goodfellow continues England's gold streak after topping the table in the 3 metre springboard final.

But he was not the only Englishman standing on the podium, with the silver and bronze medals awarded to his teammates Jordan Houlden and Jack Laugher.

This is Dan's first major title after deciding to go solo earlier this year. Before, he had won Olympic, world and European medals for his synchronised diving.

"It's a great feeling," Dan told BBC Sport. "I've had a bit of a rough year so to get a result here means everything.

"I'm just over the moon."

Mary Moraa surprising 800m strategy

Kenya's Mary Moraa had an unusual strategy for her 800 metre track race that has to be seen to be believed!

The runner came out strong at the start of the race, leading the pack by a long way before dropping to the back.

To onlookers it seemed that Mary had pushed herself too early in the race.

"I lost hope because everyone went past me. I was last," she said in an interview after the race.

"But when I got to 200m I started to close the gap and with 120m to go I was counting 1-2-3-4 and I started to think I could win a medal. I kept pushing."

To everyone's surprise, in the final 400 metre lap she streaked past everyone to comfortably finish first!

Look out for Northern Ireland's sibling boxers going for gold

Getty Images Aidan Walsh won Olympic bronze in the men's welterweight at Tokyo 2020 and his sister Michaela celebrated with him on the podium

If boxing is your thing, keep an eye out for Northern Ireland brother and sister boxing legends, Aidan and Michaela Walsh.

Both are taking to the ring today, aiming for gold medals in their events.

Michaela will be fighting in the featherweight final against Nigeria's Elizabeth Oshoba.

And Aidan will be taking on Mozambique's Tiago Osorio Muxanga in the light middleweight category.

Michaela said competing for gold on the same day as her brother was a "phenomenal achievement".

Makes us wonder what play fighting was like between these two growing up?!

What can I look out for on Sunday?

Plenty of medals are up for grabs on Sunday across loads of events, making it the busiest day of the Commonwealth Games so far!

There are 45 medals in total, in sports like cricket, hockey, netball, cycling, table tennis, boxing, squash, beach volleyball and athletics!

We don't know about you but we feel like it's a workout just watching all these amazing athletes do their thing...