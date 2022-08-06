play
People go 'quackers' for Chicago rubber duck race

photograph shows a group of children looking down from the side of a bridge on thousands of yellow rubber ducks in the river belowGetty Images

If you were in Chicago this week, you might have seen something rather unusual floating down the river!

The US city launched its 17th annual rubber duck race on Thursday, known as the Chicago Ducky Derby.

More than 75,000 rubber ducks took part in the charity event.

It was all to raise money for a project called the Special Olympics Illinois, which supports athletes with learning disabilities.

photograph shows a lorry emptying thousands of rubber ducks from a bridge with people watching nearbyGetty Images

To raise money for the derby, every single one of the 'duck-letes' that took part in the race was sponsored by a member of the public for a small fee.

In the end, a total 75,005 ducks splashed down into the Chicago River, with $332,776 (£275,648) raised for charity!

photograph shows ducks landing in the chicago river as people watch from the side of the riverGetty Images

The ducks entered the water by falling from a truck positioned on the Columbus Bridge.

And by 1pm, the race started!

The ducks were herded through the water by a boat with a massive water hose helping to move them forward.

photograph shows a close up of lots of ducks floating in the chicago river with sunglasses on looking a bit grubby after their dip in the waterGetty Images

Floating between two bumpers, the course narrowed until one duck emerged through the course as the winner!

The winner of the race was held aloft, but the prize winner is yet to be announced.

After the race, every single duck was collected from the river by officials - and duck fans had the option of buying one of the participating ducks as a souvenir!

