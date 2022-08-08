Commonwealth Games 2022: What was the best bit?

Getty Images The Commonwealth Games is ending after 11 days

After a thrilling 11 days, the Commonwealth Games 2022 will draw to an end this evening with a closing ceremony in Birmingham.

Talented athletes from all over the world have been competing in various disciplines - including swimming, track and field, gymnastics and hockey - in a bid to win medals for their countries.

The home nations have seen lots of success, with England currently second highest in the medal table behind Australia. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also in the top 10 countries on the table with one day of competition left.

Getty Images Jake Jarman, Eilish McColgan, James Ball and Bethany Firth all won gold medals for the home nations

So what were some of the big highlights we've seen from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

Gymnast Jake Jarman impressed after winning a whopping four gold medals at his first ever Commonwealth Games, making him the most successful English male gymnast at a single Games.

Scotland's Eilish McColgan claimed victory in the 10,000 metres where she not only set a new Commonwealth Games record, but also followed in her mother's footsteps! Eilish's mother Liz won the same title in 1986 and 1990.

Para-cyclist James Ball won Wales' first gold at the Commonwealth Games in the final of the men's tandem B sprint, while swimmer Bethany Firth took Northern Ireland's first Commonwealth gold at the 2022 Games in the pool.

There's no doubt this year's Games has been truly inspiring, but we want to know what your favourite bits were.

Is there a particular athlete, team or moment that stood out to you? If so we want to hear from you! You can tell us your thoughts in the comments below.