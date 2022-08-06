How has the Commonwealth Games inspired people?
The Commonwealth Games has seen athletes from all across the world come together in Birmingham to compete in a number of events.
It's also attracted lots of fans who've been inspired by the Games.
Shanequa caught up with England's swimmers Adam Peaty and Alice Tai who have both won gold medals in the Games, to find out why they think events like this are so important.
She also spoke to some kids about the importance of having the Games in Birmingham.