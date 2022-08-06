Commonwealth Games: Day eight highlights and what to watch this weekend

Getty Images Marfa Ekimova secured England's first ever gold medal in the rhythmic gynmastics event

It was another incredible day of sport on day eight of the Commonwealth Games, with big wins for Scotland, Northern Ireland and England.

And it's been Northern Ireland's most successful Commonwealth Games to date, with a guaranteed 16 medals in the bag.

But there's even more to come this weekend from athletics to diving to table tennis and beach volleyball!

Read on to hear about some of the top stories from Friday, and find out what you can look forward to watching this weekend.

Seeing double with two diving gold wins for England

It was a bumper day for England in the synchronised diving events with not one but two gold medal wins.

Matty Lee and Noah Williams' performance earned massive cheers from the crowd at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick, securing gold in the 10 metre synchronised diving event on Friday.

Noah seemed to delighted to have improved on his performance from the last Commonwealth Games in Australia, where he won silver.

And Matty Lee was pleased to have continued his first place streak, having won an Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with superstar diver Tom Daley.

But the pair were not the first synchronised diving success for England on Friday!

Earlier in the day, Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding secured gold medals in the 3 metre diving event.

This was Jack Laugher's second gold in 24 hours, having placed first in the 1 metre springboard event on Thursday.

If that wasn't impressive enough, this is also the third Commonwealth Games in a row where Jack Laugher has won the 3 metre diving competition!

Oldest Commonwealth Games medallist ever wins gold for Scotland

From the blue of the pool to the green of the lawn bowls competition - one man set out to prove that you're never too late to become a superstar athlete!

George Miller, who is 75, helped secure a gold medal for Scotland in the B2/B3 mixed pairs bowls event, becoming the oldest-ever Commonwealth Games medallist in the process!

George, who is a director for visually impaired bowler Melanie Innes, was overjoyed with his team's win in the final against Wales, saying: "A year ago I never dreamed of being here. I got a phone call, and nearly fell off my chair to be honest. Here we are - where are we going to go from here?!

"Bowls is easier for older people - but any sport... walking football, rugby, you name it. Get out there and exercise, play games, compete. It's brilliant whatever age you are."

Northern Ireland record medal haul

Birmingham has been Northern Ireland's most successful Commonwealth Games to date, with the nation close to securing 16 medals!

On Friday, their men's fours lawn bowls team won their semi-final match against Wales, meaning they are guaranteed a gold or silver finish following their final match against India on Saturday.

And their teammate Gary Kelly also looks set for a high table finish, competing in the men's single semi-final on Saturday with a chance to go on to the final the same day as well.

What is lawn bowls? Lawn bowls is an outdoor game played on grass. Its history can be traced back to the Ancient Egyptians! The aim of the game is roll a series of balls, known as bowls, towards a smaller ball called a jack. The team with the bowl closest to the jack wins. Two teams play against one another at a time.

First rhythmic gymnastics gold ever for England

Finally, England won their very first gold medal EVER in rhythmic gymnastics following 17-year-old Marfa Ekimova's impressive performance.

"It's amazing, incredible, it's a dream come true. Anything a gymnast could ever wish for," said Ekimova.

Her win comes just a day after securing bronze in the team rhythmic gymnastics competition with teammates Alice Leaper and Saffron Severn.

Rhythmic gymnastics can be dated all the way back to the 18th century!

It involves performing to a piece of music, while including a piece of 'apparatus' (like a prop) in the routine which can include hoops, ribbons, balls or even clubs.

What should I look out for this weekend?

We're over half way through the Commonwealth Games, but there's still plenty of events to look forward to.

On Saturday, there are 33 gold medals up for grabs in wrestling, athletics, lawn bowls, table tennis and more!

And on Sunday there is even more gold to go for with 46 medals available, with the last cycling events of the Games, athletics, boxing, hockey and netball! Phew!