Tencent: Announce new game console collab with Logitech G

Getty Images

Watch out Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, there could be a new console in town!

Tencent Games and Logitech G have announced that they are working on a brand new gaming console, which could be out later this year.

The companies have said that the new handheld console would be designed for cloud gaming services - a type of online gaming, where instead of buying a physical game, people can play them and their progress is saved to the cloud - an online storage area.

So far they've said that the console will support Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia's GeForce Now service.

For now the project is top secret with no mention of a release date, how much it might cost, or even what it will look like.

Logitech G are a tech company who make PC and console gaming products such as keyboards and headphones.

In a press release Daniel Wu, the general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab said: "Logitech G's leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe,".

"As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can't wait to show everyone what we've been working on." said Ujesh Desai, the general manager of Logitech G.

What is Tencent?

Tencent is a Chinese tech company, and one of the biggest gaming companies in the world - a bit like the Disney of the gaming world.

It owns all, some, or of most of the big gaming companies you know - In fact it now own bits of more than 600 companies.

For example, Tencent owns 40% of Epic Games - which makes Fortnite - and 100% of Riot Games, the company behind League of Legends.

A lot of the games it owns have in-app purchases, which allows the company to make money.

In 2021 Tencent made around 174.3 billion yuan (£21billion) from its online games - which makes up around 32% of the company's profits.

Some people are a bit worried about one company having so much power or influence.