Commonwealth Games 2022: What are the Esports Championships?

Esports England & British Esports Federation Players are representing some of the biggest organisations in the sport

The Commonwealth Esports Championship finals kicked off on 6 August.

Competitive gaming is being included as a pilot event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, but there are hopes that esports could become a part of the full programme by the next Games in 2026.

More than 100 athletes will battle each other in the competition which has separate branding and medals to the rest of the Games.

Read on to find out which games will feature and what to look out for.

What are the Commonwealth Esports Championships?

British Esports

The Commonwealth Esports Championships will take place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham on August 6-7, 2022.

Qualifying tournaments took place in Nottingham and 12 nations have made it through to the finals.

More than 100 athletes including teams from Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland will be competing.

What games will there be?

There are three top esports titles:

Dota2 - a multiplayer online battle arena.

efootball - formally known as Pro Evolution Soccer, efootball is the second biggest football video game after Fifa.

Rocket League - a mash-up between arcade-style football and rocket-powered cars, what's not to love?!

What's happening when?

British Esports

After the qualifiers 12 nations have made it through to the finals including all four home nations.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships have organised their titles across both open and women's categories.

British Esports

How is this different to other esports tournaments?

One of the main differences is there's no money involved. Esports tournaments often have prize money that run into the millions.

In the Commonwealth Esports Championships players compete for bronze, silver and gold medals.

Global esports The medals for the Commonwealth Esports championships look a little different

The event is running alongside the Commonwealth Games as a separate event so the medals are a bit different to the ones we've been seeing during the Games.

Esports England & British Esports Federation Karen 'Karenlyl' Liu and Emily 'Gimmick' Huxley are part of England's DOTA 2 women's roster

Having a women's category in all the games is quite unusual to esports tournaments, but an addition which has been welcomed by many.

Could esports be included officially in the Commonwealth Games in future?

Getty Images Esports can be very popular with spectators - just like athletic competitions. They could become a part of the full programme in time for the 2026 Games

This isn't the first time esports have featured in a non-esporting event.

In May, the 2022 Asian games also featured the sport, with 10 esports titles broadcast and esports were introduced to the Southeast Asian games back in 2019.

One of the reasons people argue it should be included is that it would draw in a younger audience.

Data from the Commonwealth Games Federation suggests that 16-24-year-olds are more likely to watch esports tournaments (32%) than traditional sports tournaments (31%), with 44% watching live streams of video games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) hopes that by the 2026 Commonwealth Games, esports will be a permanent event in the competition.