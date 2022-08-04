Great Barrier Reef: Record high coral cover on parts of world's largest reef system

Getty Images The Great Barrier Reef's northern and central parts have seen the highest amount of coral cover ever recorded

Marine scientists say that coral across much of Australia's Great Barrier Reef has recovered from storms and bleaching events to record high levels.

The reef's northern and central parts have the highest amount of coral cover since monitoring began nearly forty years ago.

However, coral cover in the southern part of the reef has decreased.

Experts are warning that the new coral is more vulnerable to future threats including climate change - which means that progress could be quickly undone.

What have scientists found?

Getty Images The Great Barrier Reef has over 900 islands stretching for over 2,600 kilometres!

Every year, experts from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) survey the reef's health from the sky and from the water with the help of divers.

Scientists looked at 87 different sites and found that northern and central parts of the reef had bounced back from damage more quickly than some had expected.

Paul Hardisty from AIMS said: "These latest results demonstrate the reef can still recover in periods free of intense disturbances."

However Mr Hardisty also said that the southern portion of the reef, which a year ago had appeared to be on the mend, was now in decline again.

He added that this showed how vulnerable the reef is to "continued acute and severe disturbances" that are taking place more often and lasting longer.

Did you know? The Great Barrier Reef is so big, it can be seen from outer space!

Stressful events caused by climate change - like storms, cyclones, floods, and warming seas - have a harmful impact on coral and are happening with increasing frequency and intensity across the world.

Coral reefs are vital for lots of plants, animals, and people, but warming oceans can lead to coral bleaching which seriously damages the delicate ecosystem.

The Great Barrier Reef has seen four mass coral bleaching events in the past six years - with the most recent one confirmed in March this year.

Only two mass bleaching events had ever been recorded at the Great Barrier Reef before 2016.

What is coral bleaching?

Many types of coral have a special relationship with tiny plant algae - called zooxanthellae - that live in the coral.

These tiny algae are important because they produce about 90% of the food that coral needs to grow.

Coral bleaching happens when sea temperatures get too high or low, causing the coral to get 'stressed out' and the algae leave the coral.

When the algae leaves, the coral is left without its main source of food and it turns white.

Getty Images When bleaching happens the corals turn white and lose their colour

The Great Barrier Reef is a Unesco-listed World Heritage site due to its "enormous scientific and intrinsic importance" as one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in the world but Unesco says that not enough is being done to protect the reef.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, which manages the reef, says the outlook for the icon is "very poor" due to climate change.