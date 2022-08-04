play
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who are this year's celebrities?

Last updated at 07:12
Actor Will Mellor

Actor Will Mellor is the first celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The dance show will return for its 20th series this autumn, with a new line-up of celebs dancing it out for the famous Glitterball trophy!

Rose Ayling-Ellis made history in 2021 as the first deaf contestant to win the show.

Strictly Come Dancing logo

Will Mellor said: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about ... bring it on!"

Will is known for his many acting roles over the last 30 years, including starring in soaps Hollyoaks and Coronation Street.

Are you looking forward to the new Strictly series? What celebs would you like to see on the dancefloor? Let us know in the comments!

