Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who are this year's celebrities?

Actor Will Mellor is the first celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The dance show will return for its 20th series this autumn, with a new line-up of celebs dancing it out for the famous Glitterball trophy!

Rose Ayling-Ellis made history in 2021 as the first deaf contestant to win the show.

Will Mellor said: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about ... bring it on!"

Will is known for his many acting roles over the last 30 years, including starring in soaps Hollyoaks and Coronation Street.

