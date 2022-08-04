Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Eilish McColgan and other great moments of day six

Getty Images Katarina Johnson Thompson, Beth Firth and Eilish McColgan

It was a big day for the home nations at the Commonwealth Games, as England, Scotland and Northern Ireland all claimed gold medals on day six.

Bethany Firth won Northern Ireland's first gold medal, Scotland got a heavy haul of four gold medals in four hours and Katarina Johnson-Thompson came back from injury to retain her title in the heptathlon.

We take a look at the biggest moments that you need to know about...

Eilish McColgan keeps it in the family

Getty Images Liz McColgan hugs her daughter Eilish after she wins gold in the 10,000m

Eilish McColgan won gold in the 10,000 metre race - Scotland's fourth medal overall.

Her mother, Liz, had won the same title at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh and in Auckland in 1990!

But, Eilish secured gold with a faster run than her mum, Eilish's time of 30 minutes 48.60 seconds is a new Games record.

It's also her first major title: "This is the most incredible moment of my career," McColgan said.

Her mum, Liz McColgan, was watching in the stadium and said: "To witness your daughter winning is amazing and to win it in the same event I won in!"

Katarina Johnson-Thompson back from injury

Getty Images Katarina Johnson-Thompson got her gold medal

England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson kept her Commonwealth Heptathlon title from three years ago, winning gold once again.

The heptathlon is made up of seven events. On the first day it's the 100-metre hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 200-metre run. Then on the second day it's the running long (broad) jump, javelin throw, and 800-metre run.

By the time it got to the 800m event, Johnson-Thompson was well in the lead, thanks in part to the javelin where she threw it 44.33m, further than she has ever thrown.

The athlete has had serious injuries over the last three years.

"It has been hard, I had moments where I didn't know if I wanted to carry on but to come out here and get the gold and prove to myself that pushing through was worth it," Johnson-Thompson said.

Bethany Firth wins Northern Ireland's first gold

Getty Images Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth takes the gold medal in the women's 200m freestyle S14 swimming final

Swimmer Bethany Firth wins Northern Ireland's first gold medal in the S14 200m freestyle.

The six-time Paralympian won in two minutes 7.02 seconds.

It's Northern Ireland's first gold medal of the games. The country has never won a Commonwealth gold in swimming before.

As well as her Paralympic titles, Firth has three world titles. She said: "This has given me the full collection now.

"I am so thankful to be here and I am so glad my family can be here to watch me because they couldn't be there in Tokyo [at the Paralympic Games].

"They do so much for me and I love them so much and I hope I made them proud."

Para-bowler becomes Scotland's oldest gold medallist

Rex Features Rosemary Linton, 72, (right) and Pauline Wilson, 58 have a combined age of 130

Day six was Scotland's day with four gold medals won in less than four hours.

As well as Eilish McColgan's success, swimmer Duncan Scott got his second gold with a Games record in the 200m individual medley. Having won six medals in the last five days, he is now Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete.

And Sarah Adlington kept her +78kg judo title and became Scotland's first ever double judo gold medallist.

But the gold spree was kicked off in the morning by Rosemary Lenton and Pauline Wilson who won gold in the Para women's pairs bowls.

Rosemary Lenton, who turns 73 later this month, is Scotland's oldest Commonwealth Games gold winner.

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet but this is absolutely fantastic. I never thought I would ever get to a Commonwealth Games and if I did, it would be as a spectator," she said.

Gina Kennedy makes history in the squash

Getty Images

Gina Kennedy has made history to become the first Englishwoman to win a Commonwealth Games squash singles title.

In less than a year the 25-year-old has risen from a world ranking of 185 to the top ten.

"I've been building up for this for two years and now it's happened I'm a bit speechless. To be the first Englishwoman amongst the calibre of players that we have to do it is unbelievable. I could end my career today and be beyond happy after that, winning that gold medal," she said.