Giant inflatable E. coli bacteria sculpture goes on display in Scotland

Last updated at 06:27
Sculpture of E. coli bacteriaLuke Jerram

A giant sculpture of a common type of bacteria has gone on display in Edinburgh for the first time.

The inflatable E. coli model is on display at the National Museum of Scotland.

It is around 27 metres long - which is five million times bigger than the real thing!

It was created by the artist Luke Jerram, who's been behind other large-scale artworks including a huge Moon balloon and Earth artwork.

WATCH: Giant model of E. coli bacteria being inflated

This artwork was installed to illustrate the importance of bacteria in our lives.

Although some forms of Escherichia coli (or E. coli) bacteria can cause illness, the bacteria also has a really important role in medical research.

Ecoli sculptureNeil Hanna

Luke Jerram, the artist who created the sculpture wants people to think more about bacteria, which can't usually be seen without the help of microscopes.

He said: "Making visible the microscopic world around us, the artwork was made as an experimental object to contemplate.

"When standing next to it, does the bacteria alter our personal sense of scale? Does it look scary, beautiful, comical or alien?" he added.

