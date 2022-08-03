Premier league footballers to limit taking the knee

Getty Images Players taking the knee before the Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City

Players will no longer 'take the knee' (kneel down) before every Premier League game this season.

The clubs started to take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

The captains of the 20 top clubs have made the decision to limit how often the anti-racist gesture takes place in the hopes that it will have more impact.

Players will take the knee before certain games like cup finals, the first and last matches of the 2022-23 campaign and the No Room for Racism match rounds in October and March.

Captains and players are said to believe that 'less is more' - hoping when the knee is taken it will have greater impact.

"We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause," said a joint statement from the Premier League captains.

"We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all."

Taking the knee in English football began in June last year, following the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd, in 2020, players and staff wanted to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Getty Images Newcastle Utd's Jammal Lascelles knelt in solidarity during a Premier League match between Newcastle and Sheffield in 2021

In 2021 the FA, Premier League, English Football League, FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship all said they would support players taking the knee before matches.

Not all players agree that the gesture makes a difference.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha stopped taking the knee in February 2021, saying at the time that "at the moment it doesn't matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse".