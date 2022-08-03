Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Everything you need to know!

Game Freak / Nintendo

Calling all Pokémon fans! Nintendo has just released some information about the upcoming releases - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

The two games - which have the same story but with minor differences to gameplay - are set to come out in November this year.

There are a few surprises in store for fans, including Pokémon companions that double up as motorbikes, a brand new power move for Pokémon and the chance for your in game character to go to high school!

And if this wasn't enough to start with - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will also be the series' first open world role player games, or RPGs for short!

Find out everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet here!

Game Freak / Nintendo

What's the story?

Similar to previous Pokémon games, you will be able to play as a Pokémon trainer, adventuring across the region of Paldea.

You will have the ability to travel across land, on the sea and through the air on the back of one of the legendary Pokémon - Koraidon and Miraidon - depending on which game you play.

And through the Poké Portal - players can battle with other trainers from around the world!

Your in game character will attend school alongside other hopeful trainers, learning from professors and battling fellow students.

And Nintendo said that there will be three adventures to choose from when you begin the game.

Game Freak / Nintendo

A brand new Pokémon power

Some Pokémon will be given the ability to turn into crystal - a power known as "terastalising".

If you're familiar from the Gigamaxing Pokémon from the Sword and Shield series, then the Terastal power may be more familiar to you!

It allows the Pokémon to become more powerful and some may also be able to change their type.

A Pokémon can Terastalise once per battle.

Game Freak / Nintendo

Time for school

Your in game character will be able to attend school alongside lots of characters including the head of the academy Clavell, biology professor Jacq and classmate Arven and Penny.

A new Pokémon has also been introduced to the world - a puppy Pokémon known as Fidough!

Fidough is a fairy type Pokémon that looks a little bit like a loaf of bread.

How a-dough-rable!

Game Freak / Nintendo

What do you think?

Lots of people on social media are commenting about how excited for they are for the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the extra features that have been added.

One person said: "This game looks absolutely amazing!! Thank you, Pokémon! Can't wait to explore Paldea later this year".

But others have been critical of the game's design, with some saying that the graphics aren't as good as they were hoping.

One person commented, "My main complaint is that the environment is a bit lower quality then I'd hope, but hey there's still a couple of months left so here's hoping they get some slight improvement."

Nintendo has said that the footage that's been released is not final - meaning there may be changes ahead of the two games being released in November.

We want to know what you think. Are you excited for the new games? What do you think from what you have seen so far?

Let us know in the comments!