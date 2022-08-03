Commonwealth Games 2022: Standout moments from day five

Getty Images Olivia Breen won gold and the first track and field medal of the games

There were plenty of medals to be won on day five of the Commonwealth Games.

In an action-packed opening night on the track Scotland claimed their third gold, and there was a buzzer-beating shock basketball win.

Here are some of the big moments of day five of the games.

Wales' Olivia Breen wins gold and other big athletics moments

Wales' Olivia Breen won gold in a spectacular T37/38 100m.

Breen beat defending champion England's Sophie Hahn in a personal best of 12.83 seconds.

Her win was the first track and field medal of the Games and Wales' third gold of Birmingham 2022.

And Hannah Cockroft won her first Commonwealth Games gold.

Getty Images Hannah Cockroft celebrates her first Commonwealth Games gold

The seven-time Paralympic champion made her Commonwealth Games debut in the year that marks the 10th anniversary of her first Paralympic Games at London 2012.

She won gold in the T33/34 100m ahead of England team-mates Kare Adenegan and Fabienne Andre, setting a new games record of 16.84 seconds.

Also in athletics England's Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker won gold in the men's T45-47 100m title with a career best of 10.94.

Getty Images

He ran straight over to his family when he finished and told the BBC "my little brother he's probably one of my biggest fans...I knew I'd run straight to them when I completed the race"

Lawn bowls golds for Scotland, Wales and Guernsey

PA Media

Scotland's Garry Brown teamed up with Kevin Wallace to win 16-7 in para lawn bowls men's pairs.

Wales also beat England to gold in the men's lawn bowls pairs event

And bowler Lucy Beere won silver for Guernsey. It is the first medal for Guernsey, which is not part of the UK but is part of the British Isles at The Commonwealth Games.

England win buzzer-beating basketball gold

Getty Images

And there were incredible scenes at the basketball as England won the Commonwealth Games' first gold in men's 3x3 basketball with a buzzer-beating two-point shot from Myles Hesson. The overtime goal sealed a 17-16 win over Australia.

Jake Jarman becomes England's most successful gymnast at a single games

Getty Images Jake Jarman celebrates his Commonwealth Games success

Jake Jarman won a a fourth gold medal to become the most successful English male gymnast at a single Games.

The 20-year-old won his fourth gold of the games with a sensational pair of vaults on the final day of the artistic gymnastics.