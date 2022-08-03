The Hundred cricket competition is officially back for another year!

It's been described as one of the biggest shake-ups to cricket in generations and it'll see eight teams representing seven different cities battling it out to score as many runs as possible from 100 balls.

The men's tournament kicks off on Wednesday 3 August, while the women's competition begins the following week on Thursday 11 August.

Press Packer Felix explains how the action-packed contest works.