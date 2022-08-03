play
Watch Newsround

Press Packer Felix finds out about The Hundred

The Hundred cricket competition is officially back for another year!

It's been described as one of the biggest shake-ups to cricket in generations and it'll see eight teams representing seven different cities battling it out to score as many runs as possible from 100 balls.

The men's tournament kicks off on Wednesday 3 August, while the women's competition begins the following week on Thursday 11 August.

Press Packer Felix explains how the action-packed contest works.

