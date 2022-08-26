International Dog Day: How much do you know about your furry friends?

Getty Images

This might just be the big occasion you've been waiting for to show your dog some extra love!

International Dog Day, on 26 August every year, was created in 2004 by pet lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige, to bring awareness to the condition of animals as well as to encourage adoption.

The aim of the day is to help people take better care of their pets, and make more responsible choices when it comes to getting or looking after a dog.

This also means for anyone thinking of getting a dog, educating them about how important it is to go to an animal shelter or pet store that looks after the dogs well, rather than those that support unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills.

It's not just dogs Colleen cares about though! She also created National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day and National Cat Day.

If you're a dog lover you might feel like you know a lot about dogs, but keep reading to see if your knowledge is at pet-expert level or a little ruff around the edges!

How many of these Ca-NINE facts do you know!

1. Dogs can see through their noses

Getty Images

Researchers from Cornell University in the United States found that dogs might use their highly sensitive noses to 'see' as well as smell.

Find out more about how they do it!

2. They can tell the time - sort of!

Aliaksandr Barysenka / EyeEm

The circadian rhythm is an internal biological clock that humans have to know when to fall asleep and wake up.

Research has shown that this is also present in dogs. Amazing!

3. What were the most popular names given to dogs this year?

Stefan Cristian Cioata

According to Pet-sitting company Rover, some of 2022's trendiest pup names include Bella, Lucy, Max, Charlie, Milo, and Daisy.

4. Why do dogs sniff each other's bums?

Tudor Costache

Dogs smell each other's behinds to detect and interpret different chemicals found in their anal glands.

This is so they can learn about another dog's identity, gender, health, mood and diet.

5. Why do dogs walk in circles before lying down?

Audrius Peseckis / EyeEm

There are several possible reason for this behaviour!

Some say it dates back to prehistoric times, when dogs lived in the wild and had to make their own beds. At that time wild dogs had to pat down tall grass to make a comfortable bed for themselves and their pups.

Another possible cause is for safety, as flattening grass or snow in a circular motion can help to drive out any snakes or large insects.

Or it could simply be that they are making their mark, circling the area to let other dogs that this territory has been claimed.

6. Who's the oldest living dog?

Newround

TobyKeith, a 21-year-old chihuahua, holds the new record for the world's oldest dog living.

You can read lots more about him here.

7. Why do dogs have wet noses?

Faba-Photograhpy

The tip of a dogs nose is called called the rhinarium. It is filled with of nerves that sense heat sources from a distance.

Click here to know more about why this happens.

8. The most popular breed of dog in 2022

Joe Hesketh / 500px

The Cockapoo is currently the most popular dog in the UK. They are a combination of Cocker Spaniel and Poodle and have been around since the 1960s.

9. Dogs can help us relieve stress

Terry Vine

Studies show that when you stroke a dog your body releases a hormone that helps us to relax and relives stress, which also lowers our blood pressure.

If you have a dog maybe you can try it out right now!