Euro 2022: We want your questions for England stars

Last updated at 11:14
Keira Walsh and Alex Greenwood celebrating England's Euro 2022 win.Reuters
We want your questions for Lionesses Keira Walsh (left and Alex Greenwood (right)

England made history on 31 July with their 2-1 win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

It's the first time an English senior side has won a major trophy since the England men's team won the World Cup in 1966.

Lots of people were there to watch the Lionesses play, with a record breaking crowd of 87,192 people turning out for the match at Wembley Stadium in London.

It is hoped England's success in the Euros will be a real boost for women's football.

We are going to interview Lionesses Kiera Walsh and Alex Greenwood and want to know what questions you would like to ask.

Maybe you'd like to know what it's like to win the Euros? How it felt when Germany scored? Perhaps you'd like to know how the players prepare for such a big event? Or what they think the future holds for women and girls in football?

Or maybe you'd like to know their favourite player, foods or thing to do when they're not playing football?

Let us know in the comments and we will ask her as many as we can.

Euro 2022: The Lionesses' epic journey to victory

Rachel Daly, Millie Bright and Ellie Roebuck of England celebrate with the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Trophy

Euro 2022: What's next for women's football?

Children celebrating England's win at Euro 2022.
Euro 2022: Kids react to England's historic win

Woman with her face painted with St George's Cross flag,

Euro 2022: Reaction to Lionesses historic win

  • How did you handle the pressure?

  • If one of your teammates had a perfect opportunity to score and then missed meaning you lost the Euros would you be angry or would you comfort them?

  • Who was your idle?

  • Who inspired you?

  • You have inspired us, we look up to you. Who was your idle?

  • What did it feel like when the medal was put around your neck?

  • This question's for Beth Mead. Did you ever think you ever think you'd win the euros as a child? Also can I have your autograph?

  • How do you feel when you are playing in big matches? Is it scary?

  • What are you most looking forward to in your career in the future?

  • What we’re you first reactions to winning?

  • What was the hardest thing about getting to the final and winning?

  • Do you ever get nervous?

  • What was the best thing about the whole journey?

  • How does it feel to have won? What is the best thing about being a footballer?
    What would you say to the future generation of girls who want to be footballers like you?

  • Keira Walsh what made you play football? Did you like fireworks at the end? How did you react when England had won? I was so happy⚽🏆🥇

  • We’re you feeling very nervous and depressed when you were playing?

  • Did u feel under a lot of pressure during the match?

  • This question is for Keira Walsh. How did you feel and react England had won ? I was so happy! ⚽️🏆

