Euro 2022: We want your questions for England stars

Reuters We want your questions for Lionesses Keira Walsh (left and Alex Greenwood (right)

England made history on 31 July with their 2-1 win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

It's the first time an English senior side has won a major trophy since the England men's team won the World Cup in 1966.

Lots of people were there to watch the Lionesses play, with a record breaking crowd of 87,192 people turning out for the match at Wembley Stadium in London.

It is hoped England's success in the Euros will be a real boost for women's football.

We are going to interview Lionesses Kiera Walsh and Alex Greenwood and want to know what questions you would like to ask.

Maybe you'd like to know what it's like to win the Euros? How it felt when Germany scored? Perhaps you'd like to know how the players prepare for such a big event? Or what they think the future holds for women and girls in football?

Or maybe you'd like to know their favourite player, foods or thing to do when they're not playing football?

Let us know in the comments and we will ask her as many as we can.