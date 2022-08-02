Have your say: Would you wear fast food fashion?

KFC/Hype

You've heard of fast food, and maybe even or fast fashion - but have you ever heard of fast food fashion?

KFC has announced a new 47-piece range, not of fried chicken but of clothing!

The company have teamed up with lifestyle brand Hype to create the fashion line, which includes bucket hats and bags based on the design of a real bucket of chicken.

It's been branded as 'perfect for festivals' with some of the clothing designs inspired by classic KFC slogans, the chains history and even its menus!

They've not just been designed with the look in mind either, but also for practical needs.

Shoppers can get their hands on a bucket bag and drinks bag both carefully designed for them to pop a bucket of chicken in or their favourite drink.

Would YOU wear your favourite fast food brand as a fashion statement? Vote below and then let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

KFC/Hype Would you want a bag to carry around your chicken in?

This isn't the first time KFC have branched out into clothing. The company previous teamed up with Crocs to make a special chicken themed shoe, complete with chicken-scented charms to make people hungry wherever you go.

Greggs have also had a go at branching out from pastries into a Primark fashion line, with T-shirts, hoodies and loungewear all printed with a Greggs logo.

Some items even showed a photo of a sausage roll. The range was such a hit there are even are rumours of a new range coming soon!

Dominoes Would you fancy lounging around in some Dominoes themed clothing?

A few years ago Pizza company Dominos worked alongside fashion designer Liam Hodges to create clothing focused on helping people on look good whilst relaxing!

Items included a Controller Coat, that had pockets to hold your gaming controller, phone and TV remote.

There was also a Gaming Bag - an all in one sleeping bag complete with leg and arm holes - and the Box Set Blanket.

McDonalds/Peace Collective

McDonalds have also brought out several ranges of clothing throughout the years with their first back in 2015.

Most recently they teaming up with a Canadian based clothing company called Peace Collective to bring out a nostalgic line of clothes featuring the iconic McDonaldland characters.