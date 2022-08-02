play
Rare gibbons boosted by Cambodia conservation project

Last updated at 10:42
gibbons-in-treesAFP
Rare pileated gibbons play and feed in Cambodia's Angkor forest

The population of an endangered species of gibbon is being boosted thanks to a special project in Cambodia.

Conservationists in the Angkor Wat forest have been working hard to increase numbers of pileated gibbons in the wild.

Since 2013, when the first breeding pair - Baray and Saranick - were introduced to the forest, four new pairs have joined and there are seven baby gibbons too.

Nick Marx, Wildlife Alliance rescue and care programme director told AFP:

"We have now released four different pairs of gibbons within the Angkor forest and they have gone on to breed and now seven babies have been born."

What we are hoping for the future is to create a sustainable population of the animals… that we released here within the amazing Angkor forest

Nick Marx, Wildlife Alliance

Authorities in Cambodia called the baby boom a "big victory!"

There are plans for the gibbons to be joined by other rare and endangered animals that will be reintroduced to the forest.

This same project has seen the release of other animals too including muntjac deer, smooth-coated otters and leopard cats - small wild cats.

It's hoped the wildlife will encourage interest from local and foreign tourists and help to spread the message about the importance of conservation.

