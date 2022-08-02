A plan to help endangered gibbons in Cambodia is showing early signs of success.

Conservationists released Baray and Saranick, a pair of gibbons, into the Angkor Wat forest in 2013.

Now there are four pairs of gibbons and seven babies living in the forest.

Nick Marx, Wildlife Alliance rescue and care programme director said: “What we are hoping for the future is to create a sustainable population of the animals… that we released here within the amazing Angkor forest.”

Watch here as the gibbons aping around and enjoying some tasty treats.