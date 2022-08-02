play
Tortoise stops trains between Cambridge and Norwich

Last updated at 08:29
tortoise-on-train-trackDiane Akers
The tortoise was spotted on the track heading away from Norwich

An escaped giant tortoise has been causing havoc on the railways.

Clyde, the tortoise wandered onto the tracks between Norwich and Cambridge on Monday, bringing all trains to a standstill.

Greater Anglia said three train services were affected by Clyde's journey onto the tracks.

BBC reporter Nic Rigby who was one of the trains said: "The train's been delayed due a giant African tortoise on the line."

Diane Akers, a passenger on the train to Norwich, photographed the tortoise on the opposite track when her train came to a halt.

"It was very large and filled a substantial area of the track," she said.

"When we got to Norwich station I told staff in the office there, and the chap looked at me as if I was mad - and then a police officer came along and said he'd seen my tweet."

Tortoise on train trackGreater Anglia
Clyde is 76cm long! Network rail staff helped get him safely off the track and to a vet

Clyde, who had been missing since Sunday, was rescued from the tracks and is being looked after at a local vet.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Awww! Hope Clyde an their owner is ok!

  • Silly sausage! That tortoise belongs behind bars! A life of misery back it goes!

