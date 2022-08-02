Are you excited for the return of The Masked Dancer?

ITV Pictures

Are you a fan of The Masked Dancer? Back in June, we saw Carwash aka former Olympic gymnast Louis Smith take the title.

The show will be back on our screens again later this year, and this time there is a whole host of new characters for the celeb contestants to take on as their new identity.

This time 12 brand new contestants will be stepping onto the dancefloor in a bid to wow the panel with their moves, taking on lots of different dance styles from ballet to ballroom, salsa and swing.

Joel Dommett will once again be presenting the show, with football legend Peter Crouch joining Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse on the judging panel, watching each performance closely to try and work out which twinkle-toed celebrity is behind each mask.

Former England striker Crouch will be stepping in for comedian Mo Gilligan this season, but Mo will be back to join the others on the panel later in the series.

Let's take a look at some of the names and faces you'll be seeing a lot more of when the show returns in the Autumn.