Euro 2022: Reaction to Lionesses historic win

Last updated at 07:26
Euro 2022: Kids react to England's historic win

England scored an historic win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

It was a nail-biting match with a goal in extra time from England giving them a 2-1 victory and the trophy.

Lots of people have been saying how significant this win is, for England but also for the profile of women's football.

Celebrities have been quick to congratulate the team on their success, from sports stars to politicians and even royalty.

Record breaking numbers of people watched the final at Wembley
Reaction to the Lionesses' win

The Queen sent a message to the team after their win, calling them "an inspiration".

In a statement she said: "My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women's Championships.

"You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

"It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."

Prince William on Twitter said: "Sensational. An incredible win. The whole nation couldn't be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!"

These fans were at Wembley to cheer on England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on social media: "Football has come home! A stunning victory by the Lionesses."

England men's team captain Harry Kane tweeted: "Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing Lionesses!! Ella Toone, take a bow for that finish too."

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire wrote: "Brilliant game. History made. The whole country is proud of you. Enjoy the celebrations."

  • Im so happy for england : )

  • It came home
    It came
    Football came home
    It came home
    It came home
    It came
    Football came home!

    Not the same ring to it, but u get what I mean!

