Have your say: Do you have something you want to say to the Lionesses?

England's Lionesses have made history, winning the European Championships for the first time.
Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored the goals as England beat eight-time champions Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
A victory celebration will take place today from 11am at Trafalgar Square in London.
And we want to hear what you thought about the famous victory, what excited you most about the England performances throughout the tournament and what you think this will mean for women's - and girl's - football in the UK. Or maybe you just want to congratulate the Lionesses.
Let us know in the comments section below.
Moonpaws
Such an amazing match on Sunday and you've made us all super proud 🏴
Thank you for inspiring us and showing that we can follow our sporting dreams if we work hard 😄 Your determination and sportsmanship are truly amazing and we all admire you
You are all such an inspiration for us girls and congratulations on the win!!!
(Football's come home! FINALLY!)
🏴 ⚽️ 🥅 🏆
Football_Girl
Mary Earps
Alessia Russo
Beth Mead
WaffleGoat76
WaffleGoat76
3... 2... 1... Go England!!!🏴
[Edited By Moderator]
lizard-girl
Boo
NewsroundFan2014
Go girls we love you me and my family were watching at home and we really enjoyed it
We're so proud of you
I have a program of the women's euros from the game against Norway and next time it will say England winners in 2022
Well done
You definitely deserve the trophy after all you have done
Your number 1 fan
From Penny
P.S I hope to meet you oneday
liccydoll
MinnieDumpinggroundfan
A big well done for scoring the goals this match. You two are my favourite football players on the Women’s and Men’s team for England. Keep shining and scoring those goals.
Lot’s of love from Minnie.
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
standing proud soldier
That was a great match! I can’t believe it FINALLY came home!⚽️🏆
I’m on holiday in India but luckily I still managed to watch the match by video calling my grandfather! Because I was in India I had to watch it late at night, but I stayed up to watch the whole match, my mum went absolutely crazy when we won! By winning the Euros, not only have you made England proud, but you have made every girl in the world believe that they can play football, or any other sport, or anything! And no one is allowed to stop them! 😉
Pinkfootylamabookworm
U21045852
Well done Lionesses!
Matilda
(The ladies would smash them...)
Matilda
WOW!
We always thought you could do it! Even if you were losing 5-0, you could have pulled through and won!
Well done to Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone for scoring the goals, and for all the players, subs and managers, you all helped commit to this wonderful win!
Make sure you go to the world cup with as much energy as you have this torment, you will be bringing home another trophy!
Keep playing and training hard and you will never lose!
Matilda
:) It's came home! :)
U19340830
Just goes to show, YOU DID SOMETHING THAT THE MEN COULD NOT DO!!!
You are soooo much more respect for the ref and the players than them!
They NEED to change the England emblem to three lionesses, rather than three lions!
If anyone ever again tell you you can’t do something, show the the video of Chloe Kelly ripping of her shirt….. THEN THEY WILL KNOW WHO YOU ARE!
We are Lionesses….
And we are not afraid to be one.
U19001760
Cant wait so see england take the WORLD CUP
kind
Green_adorable_tortoise
Girls are JUST as good
If not BETTER at football ⚽️
Stand up to sexism/racists ect.
Your amazing.
Gia xx