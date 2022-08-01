Have your say: Do you have something you want to say to the Lionesses?

PA Media

England's Lionesses have made history, winning the European Championships for the first time.

Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored the goals as England beat eight-time champions Germany 2-1 at Wembley.

A victory celebration will take place today from 11am at Trafalgar Square in London.

