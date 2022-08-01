Have your say: Do you have something you want to say to the Lionesses?

play
Do you have something you want to say to the Lionesses?

Last updated at 06:34
England players celebrate winning Euro 2022

England's Lionesses have made history, winning the European Championships for the first time.

Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored the goals as England beat eight-time champions Germany 2-1 at Wembley.

A victory celebration will take place today from 11am at Trafalgar Square in London.

And we want to hear what you thought about the famous victory, what excited you most about the England performances throughout the tournament and what you think this will mean for women's - and girl's - football in the UK. Or maybe you just want to congratulate the Lionesses.

Let us know in the comments section below.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Well done Lionesses!!!!
    Such an amazing match on Sunday and you've made us all super proud 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Thank you for inspiring us and showing that we can follow our sporting dreams if we work hard 😄 Your determination and sportsmanship are truly amazing and we all admire you

    You are all such an inspiration for us girls and congratulations on the win!!!
    (Football's come home! FINALLY!)

    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽️ 🥅 🏆

  • My favourite footballers:

    Mary Earps
    Alessia Russo
    Beth Mead

  • Mary Earps is amazing!

  • You have inspired us so much showing us that anything is possible if you work hard for it. Thank you, you really have made England so proud. 👏 😊
    3... 2... 1... Go England!!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    [Edited By Moderator]

  • I am a fan of England's football team I love playing football

  • Well done England. For all those girls who watched you win or heard about it can be inspired. When they are famous footballers you can say: I have helped them. Great determination.

  • You made history at yesterday's game
    Go girls we love you me and my family were watching at home and we really enjoyed it
    We're so proud of you
    I have a program of the women's euros from the game against Norway and next time it will say England winners in 2022
    Well done
    You definitely deserve the trophy after all you have done
    Your number 1 fan
    From Penny
    P.S I hope to meet you oneday

  • Well done girls! You made history in Wembley stadium and crushed Germany! You all deserve the win and I wish you good luck into the future.

  • Hey Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly

    A big well done for scoring the goals this match. You two are my favourite football players on the Women’s and Men’s team for England. Keep shining and scoring those goals.

    Lot’s of love from Minnie.

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Dear Lionesses,
    That was a great match! I can’t believe it FINALLY came home!⚽️🏆
    I’m on holiday in India but luckily I still managed to watch the match by video calling my grandfather! Because I was in India I had to watch it late at night, but I stayed up to watch the whole match, my mum went absolutely crazy when we won! By winning the Euros, not only have you made England proud, but you have made every girl in the world believe that they can play football, or any other sport, or anything! And no one is allowed to stop them! 😉

  • Well done girls, you did so well and now we can all say that football's really came home! I loved watching the game and will watch the match over and over again. The moment the final whistle blew and everyone one in the room started cheering is a moment I'll treasure forever! I loved Kelly's winning goal-and the celebration. You've done something the men couldn't! I love paying football and you're my idles! You've made history and gave me and all the football fans around the country especially girls something to be so proud of! ⚽⚽🏅🏆

  • This is amazing and I can't believe the goal Chloe Kelly scored at the match it was great !
    Well done Lionesses!

  • I would like to see England Men vs. Ladies.
    (The ladies would smash them...)

    • Football_Girl replied:
      Yes!

  • Dear, Lionesses,
    WOW!
    We always thought you could do it! Even if you were losing 5-0, you could have pulled through and won!
    Well done to Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone for scoring the goals, and for all the players, subs and managers, you all helped commit to this wonderful win!
    Make sure you go to the world cup with as much energy as you have this torment, you will be bringing home another trophy!
    Keep playing and training hard and you will never lose!
    Matilda
    :) It's came home! :)

  • Hey, girls!
    Just goes to show, YOU DID SOMETHING THAT THE MEN COULD NOT DO!!!
    You are soooo much more respect for the ref and the players than them!
    They NEED to change the England emblem to three lionesses, rather than three lions!
    If anyone ever again tell you you can’t do something, show the the video of Chloe Kelly ripping of her shirt….. THEN THEY WILL KNOW WHO YOU ARE!

    We are Lionesses….
    And we are not afraid to be one.

  • THAT WAS SO AMAZING!!!!!!!!
    Cant wait so see england take the WORLD CUP

    • U19340830 replied:
      Yes!!

  • Well done England Amazing game

  • AMAZING game x
    Girls are JUST as good
    If not BETTER at football ⚽️

    Stand up to sexism/racists ect.
    Your amazing.

    • U19340830 replied:
      Hear, hear!

  • you all did amazingly, keep this up, you are getting rid of so many stereotypes that young girls think that they have to follow but you are proving them wrong! xx

