Euro 2022: England claim 2-1 victory against Germany

England have beaten old rivals Germany 2-1 at the Euro 2022 final.
The Lionesses played in front of a record crowd of 87,192 people at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first half remained goalless but both teams scored in the second with substitute Ella Toone of England slotting home the first goal of the match followed by Germany's Lina Magull's equaliser in the 79th minute.
It was only in extra time that a goal by sub Chloe Kelly secured the match for the Lionesses and, as the full time whistle blew, history was made!
The reaction in the stadium was incredible as joyous England fans and players celebrated the historic win.
The incredible win is the first time an English senior side has won a major trophy in more than 50 years.
The last time was back in 1966 when England's men beat West Germany in the World Cup final.
England's manager Sarina Wiegman has also made history as this is her second Euro win in a row with different teams - she managed the Netherlands when they won the trophy in 2017.
Chloe Kelly who scored the 110th-minute winner had recently come back after nearly a year off because of an injury to her leg in May 2021.
Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, she said: "Thank you to every single person. Honestly, it's amazing. This is what dreams are made of.
"It's unbelievable. To be here and score the winner, these girls are special, this manager is special. This is amazing. I just want to celebrate now."
The popularity of women's football has risen in recent years with many more people going to matches and watching on TV.
In total, 574,875 people watched Euro 2022 - more than twice the previous record.
There will be a victory parade at Trafalgar Square in London to celebrate the team's achievement.
Do you have a message for the Lionesses? Who was your player of the tournament!
Miss Icecream_Sprinkles
Miss Icecream_Sprinkles
Elegant Elliana x
U21045967
the stellar pandacorn
Issy
Issy
SkaterDude
U19685782
🏴⚽🏴
Fingers crossed for the World Cup! 🤞🏼🏆
mintchocchip
SkaterDude
Apple01
Apple01
Apple01
[Edited By Moderator]
Apple01
Football_Girl
Football_Girl
BU BU BU
Good times never seemed so good
So good so good so good...
🏴❤️🏴
[Edited By Moderator]
Football_Girl
And your 2-1 win in the finals against Germany.
I hope to be part of the Lionesses one day!
It came HOME!
🏴🏴🏴
[Edited By Moderator]
Football_Girl
Mary Earp's is such a fantastic goal keeper
Ella Toone and Alessia Russo are so amazing, and such great young players!
Beth Mead was played of the tournament, scoring the most, 6 Goals! It was such a shame that she got injured and had to come off 😢
You're road to the final was not easy, but it was worth it
1-0 Austria
I was at your 8-0 Norway game
4-0 Sweden
2-1 Spain, I was there!
Tbc
[Personal details removed by Moderator]
VioletGlitteryStar
I just wanted Germany too win as I was born there
But I don't really like football anyway