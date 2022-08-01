play
Watch Newsround

Euro 2022: England claim 2-1 victory against Germany

Last updated at 06:59
comments
View Comments (83)
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Euro 2022 highlights: England 2-1 Germany

England have beaten old rivals Germany 2-1 at the Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses played in front of a record crowd of 87,192 people at Wembley Stadium in London.

The first half remained goalless but both teams scored in the second with substitute Ella Toone of England slotting home the first goal of the match followed by Germany's Lina Magull's equaliser in the 79th minute.

It was only in extra time that a goal by sub Chloe Kelly secured the match for the Lionesses and, as the full time whistle blew, history was made!

The reaction in the stadium was incredible as joyous England fans and players celebrated the historic win.

Record-breaking win
Leah Williamson lifts the Euro 2022 trophyPA Media
Leah Williamson is the first England captain to lift a major trophy at a senior tournament since 1966 World Cup-winning skipper Bobby Moore

The incredible win is the first time an English senior side has won a major trophy in more than 50 years.

The last time was back in 1966 when England's men beat West Germany in the World Cup final.

England's manager Sarina Wiegman has also made history as this is her second Euro win in a row with different teams - she managed the Netherlands when they won the trophy in 2017.

Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring England's winner against Germany in the Euro 2022 final at WembleyGetty Images
Chloe Kelly celebrates her winning goal with her team-mates
Comeback queen

Chloe Kelly who scored the 110th-minute winner had recently come back after nearly a year off because of an injury to her leg in May 2021.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, she said: "Thank you to every single person. Honestly, it's amazing. This is what dreams are made of.

"It's unbelievable. To be here and score the winner, these girls are special, this manager is special. This is amazing. I just want to celebrate now."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
What do young footballers think of England's Euros win?
Amazing tournament
Fans celebrate England's historic winPA Media
Thousands of fans watched the match across the country

The popularity of women's football has risen in recent years with many more people going to matches and watching on TV.

In total, 574,875 people watched Euro 2022 - more than twice the previous record.

There will be a victory parade at Trafalgar Square in London to celebrate the team's achievement.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Euro 2022: The Lionesses' epic journey to victory

Do you have a message for the Lionesses? Who was your player of the tournament!

Send your congratulations on our message page!

More like this

England players.

Women's Euros 2022: Meet England's Lionesses

TWO-GILRS-AT-SCHOOL
play
0:27

Euro 2022: Lionesses fans send their support!

The shiny Three Lions badge on the England warm-up shirt is seen before the Women's International friendly match between England and Belgium

Euro 2022: England football anthem to be reworked for final

Your Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • It was so nerve racking and i always get very scared when there is like a famous and important match that is going on so i didn watch the match, i only saw the ending because i was so scared of wha happened with the men. We actually won and i am very happy. Who else saw princess charlotte? I understand why some people are wanting for germany to win because they have won many times before. I want to create cookies with the england flag on it to celebrate, what do you all think?

    • Football_Girl replied:
      Yes do the cookies! I did that!!!!! They came out so cool!

  • I am so happy that england won

  • Well done queen's! Ur all amazing

  • Well Done England you smashed it and finally brought home football and improved from 2017 (Previous tournament)

  • Good job!!!

  • Poor alexandre popp , she was injured during warm up and couldn’t play for Germany 🇩🇪

  • This is great for girls football but there is still a lot to be done .

  • the two teams played amazing im happy that the men and women s all around the world have the same competences

  • FOOTBALL CAME HOME! YESSSSS! I'm so happy for the Lionesses! Well done to Germany who did very well too!
    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Fingers crossed for the World Cup! 🤞🏼🏆

  • Yaaay!

  • personely i was for germany i think they deserved to win but im more of a rugby fan

    • VioletGlitteryStar replied:
      Yay, another Germany fan. Glad too see it! 🇩🇪🇩🇪

  • CONGRATS!🎇🥇🏅

  • SLAY

  • Any thing boys can do, GIRLS can do even better!👩🏾👩🏽👩🏼

    [Edited By Moderator]

    • SkaterDude replied:
      thats not very nice i think girls and boys are equaly as good

  • yes go girls! you did it! it came home! you beet the men, well done!🏅🥇🏆

  • I am so glad we won, because we proved to the win that girls are just as good (maybe even better) than men at football. The men were saying that there is only one team, the men's and now the girls have proved that they are amazing footballers

    • SkaterDude replied:
      i agree nice thougts

  • Sweet Caroline
    BU BU BU
    Good times never seemed so good
    So good so good so good...

    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    [Edited By Moderator]

    • Tennisgirl replied:
      I hate that song, I'm glad they played it's coming home. Xx

  • Your 5-0 against Northern Ireland

    And your 2-1 win in the finals against Germany.

    I hope to be part of the Lionesses one day!

    It came HOME!
    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    [Edited By Moderator]

  • Well done England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 You 100% deserved it! You only conceded 1 goal up until the final! And in the final, you only let in one goal.

    Mary Earp's is such a fantastic goal keeper
    Ella Toone and Alessia Russo are so amazing, and such great young players!
    Beth Mead was played of the tournament, scoring the most, 6 Goals! It was such a shame that she got injured and had to come off 😢

    You're road to the final was not easy, but it was worth it

    1-0 Austria

    I was at your 8-0 Norway game

    4-0 Sweden

    2-1 Spain, I was there!

    Tbc

    [Personal details removed by Moderator]

  • In all fairness though I'm not one for supporting a specific team, in my opinion it's the taking part that counts and both teams did do well 🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    I just wanted Germany too win as I was born there
    But I don't really like football anyway

Top Stories

lionesses-holding-trophy.

What's next for women's football after the Euros?

comments
4
Gold medalist, Maisie Summers-Newton of Team England poses with their medal during the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m Breaststroke SB6 Final.
image

Commonwealth Games 2022: Gold medal winners in pictures

siblings-sitting-in-back-of-car.

Send YOUR holiday questions for travel expert Phoebe

comments
5
Newsround Home