Euro 2022: England claim 2-1 victory against Germany

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Euro 2022 highlights: England 2-1 Germany

England have beaten old rivals Germany 2-1 at the Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses played in front of a record crowd of 87,192 people at Wembley Stadium in London.

The first half remained goalless but both teams scored in the second with substitute Ella Toone of England slotting home the first goal of the match followed by Germany's Lina Magull's equaliser in the 79th minute.

It was only in extra time that a goal by sub Chloe Kelly secured the match for the Lionesses and, as the full time whistle blew, history was made!

The reaction in the stadium was incredible as joyous England fans and players celebrated the historic win.

Record-breaking win

PA Media Leah Williamson is the first England captain to lift a major trophy at a senior tournament since 1966 World Cup-winning skipper Bobby Moore

The incredible win is the first time an English senior side has won a major trophy in more than 50 years.

The last time was back in 1966 when England's men beat West Germany in the World Cup final.

England's manager Sarina Wiegman has also made history as this is her second Euro win in a row with different teams - she managed the Netherlands when they won the trophy in 2017.

Getty Images Chloe Kelly celebrates her winning goal with her team-mates

Comeback queen

Chloe Kelly who scored the 110th-minute winner had recently come back after nearly a year off because of an injury to her leg in May 2021.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, she said: "Thank you to every single person. Honestly, it's amazing. This is what dreams are made of.

"It's unbelievable. To be here and score the winner, these girls are special, this manager is special. This is amazing. I just want to celebrate now."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What do young footballers think of England's Euros win?

Amazing tournament

PA Media Thousands of fans watched the match across the country

The popularity of women's football has risen in recent years with many more people going to matches and watching on TV.

In total, 574,875 people watched Euro 2022 - more than twice the previous record.

There will be a victory parade at Trafalgar Square in London to celebrate the team's achievement.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Euro 2022: The Lionesses' epic journey to victory

Do you have a message for the Lionesses? Who was your player of the tournament!

Send your congratulations on our message page!