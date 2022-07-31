Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 to win the Community Shield

Reuters

Liverpool have beaten Manchester City 3-1 in a dramatic game to lift the Community Shield.

Two late goals from Mo Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez gave the Reds victory.

The match, which is usually played at Wembley Stadium, was moved to Leicester City's King Power Stadium because Sunday's Women's Euro final is taking place at the North London venue.

The Community Shield game has been played for more than 100 years and is traditionally contested between last season's Premier League title winners and the FA Cup winners.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opening goal after twenty minutes with a curling effort from the edge of the box which took a slight deflection off City defender Nathan Ake.

Both teams had chances to add to the scoreline in the first half but it stayed 1-0 at half-time.

One of Manchester City's new strikers, Julian Alvarez, grabbed an equaliser for the Sky Blues in the second half, after scoring from close range to draw the match level at 1-1.

But it was Liverpool star Mo Salah who edged the Reds back in front by scoring from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining after VAR ruled that Ruben Dias had handled the ball inside the area.

And Liverpool's big money summer signing, Darwin Nunez sealed victory for the Reds in injury time by coming off the bench to score on his debut to ensure that last season's FA Cup winners secured the first silverware of the season.

Saturday's victory means that Liverpool have now won the Community Shield 16 times. Only Manchester United, with 21 victories, have won it more.