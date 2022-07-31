In pictures: Commonwealth Games gold medal winners
The 22nd Commonwealth Games are under way in Birmingham with more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories over the next 11 days. Check out which home nations athletes have so far finished top of the podium!
England won women's team gymnastics gold by beating Australia in a tense final. The team, made up of Ondine Achampong, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Claudia Fragapane, Alice Kinsella and Kelly Simm stood strong and claimed victory by just three points.
Reuters
Scotland also won gold in the pool, after Duncan Scott powered home in the final of the 200m freestyle final to win his eight Commonwealth medal. It was a busy day for Duncan as he also took home bronze in the 400m individual medley final!
PA Media
On day two Ben Proud won England's first swimming gold in the men's 50m butterfly event with a Commonwealth Games record time of 22.81 seconds.
Reuters
England's Johnboy Smith upgraded his silver medal, which he won at the last Commonwealth Games four years ago, to gold by winning the men's T53/54 Wheelchair Marathon race.
PA Media
Scotland's first gold came from para-cyclist Neil Fachie and pilot Lewis Stewart who took victory in the men's tandem 1,000m time trial. Fachie's gold was his fifth Commonwealth title, bringing him level with lawn bowler Alex Marshall as Scotland's most successful Commonwealth athlete.
Reuters
England's men became the first ever team to win three Commonwealth golds in a row, in the team gymnastics event. Local Birmingham boy Joe Fraser helped bring the team victory with an amazing horizontal bar display.
PA Media
England's Alex Yee won the first gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in dramatic style as New Zealand's Hayden Wilde was given a 10-second penalty in the men's triathlon.