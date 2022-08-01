What is a hosepipe ban? Ban announced due to lack of rain

Getty Images

The first hosepipe ban has been announced this year after a lack of rainfall and extreme temperatures.

The restrictions have been announced by Southern Water and will start from 5 August.

The ban will affect Southern Water customers in the Isle of Wight and Hampshire.

Read on to find out more about what it means.

What does a hosepipe ban mean?

There are a number of things you can't use a hosepipe for during a ban including:

Cleaning cars or bikes

Watering plants

Filling up a pond which doesn't have fish

Getty Images People can use watering cans to water plants instead of a hosepipe

People can still use a watering can to water plants and a bucket with water to wash the car. Some people are also allowed to use one if it is for exceptional circumstances.

People can be fined depending on where they live if they break the rules.

Why has it been brought in?

Southern Water has said the ban was a "vital step" to protect the habitats of the River Test and the River Itchen where it extracts water.

The period between January and June this year was the driest in England since 1976, according to the Met Office.

On Tuesday the UK Environment Agency's National Drought Group met to discuss a strategy to deal with exceptionally dry conditions across the whole of England.

Although they didn't say that there was a drought, everyone is being urged to use water wisely as many rivers are at very low levels.

Reservoirs are also at very low levels which could affect people's water supply.

PA Media

Reservoirs collect and store water during times of high rainfall and are usually formed by a dam built across a river.

The man-made lakes supply water to homes and business and are also used for hydropower or flood protection.

One of the reasons hosepipe bans can be brought in is when reservoirs have low levels of water.