Euro 2022: England football anthem to be reworked for final

Getty Images Ellen White celebrates England beating Sweden in the semi-final of Euro 2022

Three Lions (Football's Coming Home) has been sung by England fans at every major tournament since 1996.

Now, to celebrate England's women reaching the Euro 2022 final, the song is set to be reworked.

A special performance of the much loved anthem will take place in London on Saturday and the writers have promised some updates to mark the Lionesses' success.

The original song was written for the men's Euros in 1996, by comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel (who you might know as the author of The Parent Agency and The Person Controller), and a band called the Lightning Seeds.

David will be joining the Lightening Seeds for the reworked performance, along with singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and former women's internationals, Faye White, Fara Williams and Rachel Yankey.

In an interview with the BBC, David said: "I think we'll probably tweak some of the references to reflect the performances that we've just seen."

He wouldn't say whether the famous line would be changed to 'three Lionesses on a shirt', but he promised a "unique performance of the anthem."

Getty Images Singer and footballer Chelcee Grimes has rewritten a verse of the famous anthem

Chelcee Grimes who has written songs for Dua Lipa and Blackpink has said she has rewritten a verse.

Chelcee, who has also played for Everton, Tottenham and Fulham, currently plays for Merseyrail Ladies.

She said: "This weekend is a dream come true - not only are the Lionesses in the final but I am getting to sing the legendary Three Lions anthem in their honour. "

England play Germany in the women's Euro final on Sunday.