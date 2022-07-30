Commonwealth Games: England win third gold in a row in gymnastics

EPA

England's men have become the first team to win three golds in a row in the team gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham's Joe Fraser helped bring the team to victory with an amazing horizontal bar display.

England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland won 18 medals in total on the first day of the competition.

More than 5000 athletes are competing in the games over the next 11 days, in 250 medal events.

In the gymnastics, England's men's victory was sealed by Joe Fraser, who battled through injury alongside James Hall, Giarni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman and Courtney Tulloch to keep their team title.

Fraser had gone into hospital just five weeks before for a major operation and has also recently fractured his foot.

Despite his injuries he got top scores on the high bar.

PA Media England's men collect their medals on day one of the competition

Other medallists included para-cyclist Neil Fachie, who won Scotland's first gold medal with an incredible performance in the men's tandem 1000m time trial.

Fachie is now one of Scotland's most successful athletes ever.

His fifth Commonwealth gold takes him level with lawn bowler Alex Marshall, as the most decorated Scottish athlete in Commonwealth Games history.

Coming in second was para-cyclist James Ball who won silver and Wales' first medal of the games.

Getty Images Neil Fachie and Lewis Stewart of Team Scotland celebrate winning gold in the Men's Tandem B 1000m Time Trial

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland won their first ever swimming medal with a bronze in the men's 100m backstroke S9 for Barry Clements.

After a fast start, the para-swimmer clocked 1:05.09 in the men's 100m backstroke S9.

The dramatic race ended with the swimmer claiming his first ever medal.

Reuters England's Alex Yee celebrated his victory on day one of the competition

Alex Yee won the first gold of the Games in the men's triathlon, beating Hayden Wilde after the New Zealander was given a penalty.

Yee described his win as "my greatest achievement ever", adding: "It's the first time I've been able to race in front of my parents for a long time at a major Games."

Getty Images India's youngest competitor Anahat Singh, 14, won her first match in squash

At the end of the first day Australia was leading with a total of 16 medals and England was third on the medals table.

Another highlight from the first day was 14-year-old Indian squash player Anahat Singh's performance. She beat Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines in her first ever match at the Games.

India's youngest competitor will take on World No. 19 Wales' Emily Whitlock in the women's singles on Saturday.