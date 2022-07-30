Minecraft: Corfe Castle recreated by YouTuber Grian

National Trust This is Corfe Castle in Dorset, in real life it is a ruin

Ever imagined building your own castle? Well now you can... sort of!

History lovers can now rebuild famous monuments in Minecraft as part of Xbox's collaboration with conservation charity, The National Trust.

Corfe Castle in Dorset is a ruin but has been rebuilt in the game by YouTube content creator Grian.

Children visiting the castle will also be able to take the base ruin and reimagine the building themselves within Minecraft.

Grian said: "I look forward to seeing how people rebuild the ruins in their own way. The fact that this will have an impact on education is what makes this project extra special for me, using gaming to enhance learning is something I never experienced at school but I'm so glad that some students today get to!"

Xbox/National Trust. Grian used the base footprint of the castle ruins and built them up within Minecraft

The project is aiming to encourage children to learn more about history.

"Grian has done a brilliant job restoring Corfe Castle to its former glory. He not only accomplished an accurate recreation of the various historical styles within the castle grounds, but also miraculously combined it with his own imagination. We cannot wait to see more inspirational designs by more young minds!" said Martin Papworth, Archaeologist at The National Trust.

Minecraft/Xbox Grian's reimagining of Corfe Castle

This is part of Minecraft's 'The Wild Update' launch, which features ancient ruins in its landscapes.

There will also be an educational pack which will be used in schools across the UK to help kids use technology to revisit the past.