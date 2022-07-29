Euro 2022: The Women's Euros in numbers

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. England through to final following 4-0 win against Sweden

The women's Euros 2022 continues to break records both on and off the pitch.

Attendance records have been smashed and huge numbers of people have been watching at home on TV.

England play Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday evening in front of a sell-out crowd.

The final is between the two teams that have scored the most goals and conceded the least.

So, with that in mind, let's take a look at Euro 2022 in numbers.

Twenty goals!

The Lionesses are comfortably the highest scorers at the tournament with 20 goals, ahead of Germany on 13.

England's biggest win came in the group stage with an 8-0 win over Norway. They also added to that tally with a big 5-0 win against Northern Ireland in the final group game and the 4-0 victory against Sweden in the semi-final.

Germany's biggest win in the tournament came in their opening match with a 4-0 win against Denmark.

Both England and Germany have only conceded one goal during Euros too.

100 goals for Sarina Weigman's Lionesses

This tournament has seen a landmark goal scoring achievement for Sarina Weigman as England head coach.

Georgia Stanway's 22-yard extra time rocket against Spain in the quarter-final was the 100th time the Lionesses have scored since the Dutchwoman took over as England boss last year.

The 4-0 demolition of Sweden in the semi-final took that total to 104.

Watch all the angles of Stanway's 'screamer' against Spain

Zero tackles

England captain,Leah Williamson has won the ball more often than any other player at Euro 2022 despite not making a single tackle.

Zero tackles doesn't sound like a good thing for a midfielder, but it's more to do with Williamson's excellent positioning and intelligence on the football pitch, with 46 ball recoveries in the tournament so far.

Ball recoveries in football is when a player gets the ball when neither team has possession, or intercepts a pass.

Not only is Williamson important to Sarina Weigman's team as captain, but she's also a crucial player in the Lionesses' midfield.

Nine million TV viewers!

The England team's 4-0 win over Sweden in the Women's Euro 2022 semi-final saw an audience peak of 9.3 million viewers on the BBC, setting a new tournament record.

Live coverage of the game also generated two million streams across the BBC on iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website.

487,683 - Attendance records!

Several attendance records have been smashed during Uefa Women's Euro 2022 and another landmark was reached following the semi-final between Germany and France.

The overall tournament attendance record of 240,055 set at Women's Euro 2017 in the Netherlands has now been doubled! The total attendance at this tournament currently stands at 487,683.

Nearly 100,000 children have been part of that record-breaking number while almost half (47%) of all fans in the stadiums have been female.

Record Euros final crowd?

With a sell-out capacity crowd of 87,000 at Wembley for the final on Sunday, fans have the chance to be part of a new all-time attendance record for a Euro final tournament match.

That's ANY Euro final match - men's or women's!

The current attendance record was set at the men's final in 1964 between Spain and the Soviet Union, which was played in front of 79,115 spectators at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

For comparison, when England played Italy in the final of the men's Euros last summer, the attendance at Wembley was officially 67,173.