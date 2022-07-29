In pictures: Aberdeen Art Gallery reveal Viking Hoard in new exhibition
A huge display of Viking relics known as the Galloway Hoard is going on display in Aberdeen.
One of the most important UK archaeological finds of the century -The Galloway Hoard- will go on display from 30 July at Aberdeen Art Gallery. The exhibition will feature images of three newly revealed gold filigree 'aestels', which were tied together with silk braids.
National Museums Scotland
The Hoard is one of the biggest and best Viking collections ever found in Britain or Ireland, and was thought to have been buried around AD900. Take a look at this beautiful rock crystal jar that was discovered.
Neil Hanna
The exhibition explains how the Hoard was buried in four parcels. The top layer was a parcel full of these silver bullions and a cross.
NAtional Museums Scotland
Other layers of the Hoard include golden objects, beads and even a ball of dirt! Researchers are hoping to learn more about the way people lived during this time from the objects.
NAtional Museums Scotland
Some items are too fragile to be displayed, and for this reason some of the objects will be 3D-printed replicas to protect the originals whilst they are being studied by researchers.
National Museums Scotland
A surprising key find in the Galloway Hoard is fabric. Researchers identified up to 12 different types of textiles in the Hoard, which is exciting because fabric doesn't usually survive being buried in the ground.
NAtional Museums Scotland
The Galloway Hoard will eventually go on long-term display at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, with some of it displayed long-term at Kirkcudbright Galleries.