Critically endangered lemur babies born at Irish zoo

Fote Wildlife Park

How cute are these baby lemurs? Three of them have been born at Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland.

They are black and white ruffed lemurs, also known as Varecia variegatea, a species that is critically endangered.

They were actually born on 19 June, but the wildlife park has only announced the news now so they have time to settle in.

The staff still aren't sure if they are boys or girls yet but they are all healthy and doing well, along with their 20-year-old mother Cloud and 10-year-old father Paraic.

Fota Wildlife Park is also asking for the public's help naming the three new arrivals on its website! Do you have any good suggestions?

The park has had a lemur habitat since 2019 in order to help the public better understand the difficulties the species has faced in the wild.

What does it mean if something is endangered or at risk of extinction? A species is called endangered when there are so few of its kind left that it could disappear from the planet altogether and become 'extinct.' Extinct means an animal hasn't been seen in the wild for 50 years.

Senior Ranger Cathriona Ni Scanaill said: "We are delighted with the birth of three new Black and white ruffed lemur babies. Having ongoing success with this critically endangered species indicates how happy and healthy these primates are at Fota."

"Cloud is a very experienced mother who takes it all in her stride. The three youngsters so far seem very confident and active. Most days, they play in the tunnel leading onto their island habitat."

Where do the lemurs come from and what are they under threat?

All lemur species originally come from Madagascar and are now considered to be one of the most threatened mammal families on earth, with 79 of the 81 species considered by the IUCN to be in danger of extinction.

There are currently less than 250 Black and white ruffed lemurs in the wild today. So why is this?

Fota Wildlife Park The babies seems to be settling in well to their new home in the park

More than 80 percent of all the plants and animals in Madagascar can only be found on the island, but this is under threat from deforestation, hunting and illegal trade in wildlife.

These habitats are decreasing rapidly and alarmingly 90% of native forest cover has now been lost, which means fewer and fewer areas for the lemurs to make their home.

But conservation parks like Fota are doing what they can to try to help the population grow, by taking part in breeding and management programmes.

Why is protecting the lemurs so important?

Getty Images

Ruffed lemurs are the world's largest pollinator. When the ruffed lemur feeds on nectar, by sticking its long nose deep into the flower, the lemur's snout becomes coated with pollen which is then transported to other flowers.

In Madagascar this makes lemurs a vital pollinator of the Traveller's Palm tree.

Ruffed lemurs are an unusual lemur species who behave like a species of small monkey, even though they are quite different.

Getty Images Traveller's Palm trees are native to Madagascar

They build and give birth to their young in a nest, but as the baby lemurs are almost naked at birth they cannot cling to their mother, as other primates do.

This means the females will often carry the young in their mouths when moving them from one nest to another.

But this attention also has it's benefits, with ruffed lemurs reaching maturity more quickly than other lemur species.