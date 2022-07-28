Hadrian's wall gets a colourful makeover to celebrate 1,900 years

English Heritage The installation is entitled The Future Belongs To What Was As Much As What Is

English Heritage has brought the past brightly into the future with its first modern art exhibit!

The commissioned artwork surrounds the 1,900-year-old remains of Hadrians Wall, with the structure 16 metres high and about 9 metres wide.

Artist Morag Myerscough was asked to rebuild one of the gates in her own "wild" way, and she understood the assignment - coming up with a super colourful, bright, locally inspired structure.

The project is called The Future Belongs To What Was As Much As What Is, and was was brought to life by Morag and the poet Ellen Moran.

Hadrian's Wall was built in AD122 during the reign of the emperor Hadrian at time of the Roman Empire.

It stretches from Cumbria in the north-west to Northumberland in the north-east of England, sprawling almost 80 miles in length from the North Sea to the Irish Sea.

This is the artist, Morag

Morag said: "The moment I saw Housesteads and started walking around the fort I had an overwhelming feeling of wanting to make an installation there. I stood in the remains of the north gatehouse and I looked at the wilderness that appeared to be unchanged since Roman times and I knew immediately that was the place.

"It was so important to me, and to English Heritage, that the work was a collaboration with the local community and that it relates to the people it is for."

Morag Myerscough , The artist behind the installation

The design of the structure was inspired by the suggestions of local community groups.

The words and phrases on it are the work of Ellen Moran and they say things like, "hope", "freedom" and "just get on with life."

It has been commissioned as part of English Heritage's 1,900 year celebration of Hadrian's Wall.

Kate Mavor, English Heritage's chief executive said: "Hadrian's Wall is one of England's most iconic landmarks and to mark its anniversary, we wanted a meaningful way to connect people of 2022 back to AD122.

"To create this work we've engaged with a wide range of community groups who have all played a part in making this such a striking and vibrant piece of art."

People will be able to come and visit themselves from Saturday 30 July until it closes in October.