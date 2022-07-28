Shawn Mendes cancels Wonder tour to focus on mental health

Getty Images Shawn has postponed his tour for now

Shawn Mendes has cancelled the remaining dates on his Wonder: The World Tour to look after his mental health.

The singer made the announcement in a post on his social media where he shared he: "wasn't prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take" on him.

Shawn wasn't due to perform in the UK until 2023 - with gigs in Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Sheffield.

Those have all now been postponed until further notice.

He reassured fans he would be back after he has 'taken the right time to heal.'

So far Shawn has performed seven of the 87 shows he was due to perform as part of his world tour across the US, UK and Europe.

Getty Images Shawn performed his opening show in Portland in the US, in June

In his statement online he said: 'I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

'After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.

'It breaks my heart to tell you this but but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal.'

Instagram/Shawn Mendes Shawn shared his statement on his social media

Shawn reassured fans that he would still try to get back in the recording studio to make new music when he was able to.

'This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future,' he added.