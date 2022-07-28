Euro 2022: Germany beat France, to face England in final

Getty Images The eight-time European champs have made it to the final

Germany have reached the final of Euro 2022, which will see them face England at Wembley on Sunday.

The eight-time European champions beat rivals France 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final match on Wednesday night.

Alexandra Popp scored both goals for Germany, putting her level with England's Beth Mead as the top scorer of the tournament. Kadidiatou Diani got France's only goal of the night.

The sold-out final at Wembley could see the largest attendance ever at a European Championship match for either a male or female side, with a crowd of 87,200 fans due to be watching in the stadium.

Getty Images Germany's Alexandra Popp was the top goal scorer of the match, netting a brilliant header

Speaking after the match, Germany's coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: "I feel pure pride for this achievement and these players from numbers one to 23.

"We have worked so hard and have become such a tight-knit bunch who support each other on the field. We totally deserved to win.

France boss Corinne Diacre said: "We came up against a very strong and beautifully athletic team. The disappointment is quite heavy in the air right now."

Did you stay up to watch the match? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below.