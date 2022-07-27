play
Commonwealth Games: Dina Asher-Smith withdraws with 'light hamstring strain'

Last updated at 14:29
Dina Asher-SmithGetty Images

England's Dina Asher-Smith has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games after suffering a hamstring injury at the World Athletics Championships.

Asher-Smith pulled up with the injury while competing for Great Britain in the women's 4x100m relay final at the World Championships on Monday.

She continued racing and managed to hand baton over but the team missed out on a medal.

She had won bronze in the 200m just a few days before.

"I feel good but I am in need of a few days off," she wrote on Instagram.

"But due to the short turnaround between the end of the Worlds and the start of the Commonwealth Games in a few days time, I'm going to have to withdraw."

Asher-Smith came third in the 200m at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast four years ago.

She also won gold as part of the England 4x100m relay team.

Asher-Smith will be hopeful of competing in the European Championships, which begin on 15 August.

