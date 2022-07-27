play
image

New species discovered deep in the Pacific ocean

Natural History Museum have found 30 potential new species at the bottom of the ocean using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to allow them to find organisms living at depths of 3,100 to 5,100 metres below sea level.
The new species were collected from deep within the central Pacific ocean between Mexico and Hawaii using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV). This odd-looking deep sea species is the gummy squirrel (Psychropotes longicauda).
Gummy SquirrelDeepCCZ expedition/NOAA
Overall, the ROV collected evidence of 48 different species, of which only nine are currently known to science. The remaining 39 may be new species. The underside of the gummy squirrel shows bright red feeding palps (flower-like structure) and underbelly.
The underside of the gummy squirrelDeepCCZ Project/ NOAA
The Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) where the vehicle has been working covers over five million square kilometres in the Pacific Ocean. It is 5,500metres at its deepest. This newly-discovered worm hasn't yet been given a name.
Newly discovered wormDeepCCZ Partners University of Hawaii (US)
Four specimens of Psychronaetes sea cucumber were collected, and are thought to represent a new species.
Psychropotes verrucicaudatus – a type of sea cucumbeDeepCCZ
A claw from the remote operated vehicle picks up Psychropotes verrucicaudatus - a type of sea cucumber.
A claw from the remote operated vehicle picks up Psychropotes verrucicaudatus a type of sea cucumberDeepCCZ expedition/NOAA
Older type specimens with fragile body parts, such as their arms, are often damaged due to less delicate collection methods used in the past like trawling when a net is dragged along the sand.
Older type specimens with fragile body parts, such as their arms, are often damaged due to less delicate collection methods used in the pasDeepCCZ/NOAA
Some areas of the zone in the Pacific were nearly as deep as Mount Kilmanjaro is high. This is a Kamptosoma abyssale - a soft sea urchin.
Kamptosoma abyssaleDeepCCZ/NOAA

